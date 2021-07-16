Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) Insider Sells $4,756,200.00 in Stock

Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.54, for a total value of $4,756,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 586,668 shares in the company, valued at $93,010,344.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of AVLR stock opened at $146.49 on Friday. Avalara, Inc. has a 1-year low of $114.22 and a 1-year high of $185.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $141.63.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $153.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.12 million. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 5.43% and a negative net margin of 11.77%. Avalara’s quarterly revenue was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Avalara, Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Avalara by 91.8% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Avalara in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Avalara by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Invictus RG purchased a new stake in Avalara in the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Avalara by 335.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AVLR shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Avalara from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Avalara from $205.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Avalara from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Avalara from $205.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Avalara from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.21.

About Avalara

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

