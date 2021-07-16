Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Position Boosted by Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC

Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 33.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,245 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,457 shares during the period. Autodesk makes up 3.5% of Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $16,974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 22.5% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 185 shares of the software company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 84.6% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 192 shares of the software company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Autodesk from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 price target (up from $315.00) on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $342.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $266.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $312.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADSK traded up $1.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $296.28. The stock had a trading volume of 21,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,073,346. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $215.83 and a 52 week high of $321.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $284.37.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The software company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $989.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $964.76 million. Autodesk had a net margin of 33.31% and a return on equity of 104.82%. Autodesk’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

