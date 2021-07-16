Aurubis (ETR:NDA) PT Set at €78.20 by Warburg Research

Aurubis (ETR:NDA) received a €78.20 ($92.00) price objective from Warburg Research in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 8.17% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on NDA. Kepler Capital Markets set a €62.00 ($72.94) price objective on shares of Aurubis and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Nord/LB set a €92.00 ($108.24) price objective on shares of Aurubis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley set a €70.00 ($82.35) price objective on shares of Aurubis and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €69.00 ($81.18) price objective on shares of Aurubis and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €80.00 ($94.12) price objective on shares of Aurubis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Aurubis has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €74.60 ($87.76).

ETR NDA opened at €85.16 ($100.19) on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of €78.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.41. Aurubis has a 12-month low of €54.72 ($64.38) and a 12-month high of €85.88 ($101.04). The stock has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.56.

Aurubis AG provides non-ferrous metals worldwide. It processes complex metal concentrates, scrap metals, and organic and inorganic metal-bearing recycling materials, and industrial residues to produce metals. The company produces continuous cast, directly cast, and oxygen-free copper rods, as well as various drawn products; a range of materials in round and square cross-sections, and various dimensions under the AURUBIS SHAPES brand; and copper-based architectural products and services for the building and construction industry, such as flat copper sheets, as well as prefabricated systems for facades, roofs, and rainwater systems.

