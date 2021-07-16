AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC trimmed its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 42.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,522 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 59,788 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in T. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,019,873,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 119.8% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 27,173,122 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $822,532,000 after buying an additional 14,811,593 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 536.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 12,841,586 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $388,715,000 after buying an additional 10,823,100 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 492,116,917 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,896,379,000 after buying an additional 6,548,263 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 604.4% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,092,813 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $184,429,000 after buying an additional 5,227,851 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.40% of the company’s stock.

In other AT&T news, CEO John T. Stankey acquired 34,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.81 per share, with a total value of $997,229.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Pascal Desroches acquired 3,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.06 per share, with a total value of $88,807.36. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 173,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,052,691.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

T has been the subject of several research reports. Scotiabank upgraded shares of AT&T from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.56.

Shares of T stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $28.47. 73,343 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,862,326. The company has a market cap of $203.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.82. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.35 and a 1 year high of $33.88.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $43.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.69 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a positive return on equity of 12.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.31%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.41%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

