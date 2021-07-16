AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Purchased by Principle Wealth Partners LLC

Principle Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 144,761 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,809 shares during the quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $4,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Curi Capital acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Interactive Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 65.8% during the first quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 1,101 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.40% of the company’s stock.

AT&T stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.42. The stock had a trading volume of 208,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,862,326. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $202.92 billion, a PE ratio of -81.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.79. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.35 and a 12 month high of $33.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.56.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $43.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.69 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 12.33% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.41%.

A number of brokerages have commented on T. New Street Research upgraded AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Raymond James lifted their target price on AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Scotiabank raised AT&T from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on AT&T in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.56.

In related news, CEO John T. Stankey bought 34,614 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.81 per share, with a total value of $997,229.34. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Pascal Desroches bought 3,056 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.06 per share, with a total value of $88,807.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 173,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,052,691.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

