Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) will announce earnings of $0.18 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.13) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.36. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure reported earnings of $0.12 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure will report full year earnings of $0.95 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.73 to $1.44. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.62. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure.

Get Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure alerts:

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $235.19 million during the quarter. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 1.93%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AY. Tudor Pickering began coverage on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.40.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 93.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 666 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. 44.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AY traded up $0.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $37.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 446,056. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 108.18 and a beta of 0.67. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a twelve month low of $26.31 and a twelve month high of $48.49.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.62%. This is a boost from Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is 1,433.33%.

About Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns and manages renewable energy, natural gas, transmission and transportation infrastructures, and water assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Uruguay, Spain, Algeria, and South Africa. It owns 28 assets comprising 1,591 MW of aggregate renewable energy installed generation capacity; 343 MW of natural gas-fired power generation capacity; 1,166 miles of electric transmission lines; and 17.5 million cubic feet per day of water desalination assets.

See Also: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (AY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.