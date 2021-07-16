Atlantic Securities Initiates Coverage on Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP)

Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SQSP. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Squarespace in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an overweight rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Squarespace in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a neutral rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Squarespace in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Squarespace in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set an overweight rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Squarespace in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $71.85.

Shares of NYSE:SQSP opened at $54.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.63. Squarespace has a twelve month low of $42.82 and a twelve month high of $64.71.

In other Squarespace news, Director Jonathan D. Klein sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.85, for a total value of $2,542,500.00. Also, major shareholder Ventures Growth I. Parall Index sold 194,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $9,341,088.00. Insiders have sold 934,067 shares of company stock worth $48,946,479 in the last 90 days.

Squarespace Company Profile

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet. The company offers websites, domains, e-commerce, tools for managing a social media presence, marketing tools, and scheduling capabilities.

