Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) CEO Pascal Touchon Sells 8,313 Shares

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) CEO Pascal Touchon sold 8,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total value of $120,954.15.

Pascal Touchon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 25th, Pascal Touchon sold 14,194 shares of Atara Biotherapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.32, for a total value of $231,646.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATRA traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.68. The stock had a trading volume of 745,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 860,858. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 2.45. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.33 and a 52 week high of $28.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.46.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.19 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -3.53 EPS for the current year.

ATRA has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Atara Biotherapeutics from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $23.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.33.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Atara Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 6,757.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,365 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 181.5% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,785 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,608 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Atara Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $118,000.

Atara Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. It is developing tabelecleucel, a T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epstein-barr virus (EBV) driven post-transplant lymphoproliferative disease, as well as hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

