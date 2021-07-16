Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) CEO Pascal Touchon Sells 14,194 Shares

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) CEO Pascal Touchon sold 14,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.32, for a total transaction of $231,646.08.

Pascal Touchon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 18th, Pascal Touchon sold 8,313 shares of Atara Biotherapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total transaction of $120,954.15.

Atara Biotherapeutics stock opened at $13.68 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 2.45. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.33 and a 12-month high of $28.20.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.19 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ATRA. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Atara Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $284,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 50,823 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $998,000 after purchasing an additional 5,865 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 305,613 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,998,000 after purchasing an additional 29,695 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 198,242 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,892,000 after purchasing an additional 20,850 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Atara Biotherapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $404,000.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Atara Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Atara Biotherapeutics from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.33.

Atara Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. It is developing tabelecleucel, a T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epstein-barr virus (EBV) driven post-transplant lymphoproliferative disease, as well as hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

