AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) Earns Buy Rating from Shore Capital

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Digital Look reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 9,950 ($130.00) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 9,000 ($117.59) price target on AstraZeneca and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 9,500 ($124.12) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a £102 ($133.26) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a £100 ($130.65) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AstraZeneca presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 9,224.62 ($120.52).

Shares of LON:AZN opened at GBX 8,346 ($109.04) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £109.57 billion and a PE ratio of 37.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.65, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.67. AstraZeneca has a 1-year low of GBX 6,736 ($88.01) and a 1-year high of £101.20 ($132.22). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 8,244.60.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

