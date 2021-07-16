Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:ASPL)

Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle Corp. (NYSE:ASPL) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 3,316 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 621% compared to the typical volume of 460 call options.

NYSE:ASPL traded down $1.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.43. The stock had a trading volume of 2,162,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,494. Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle has a twelve month low of $9.63 and a twelve month high of $11.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.00.

In other news, Director Chih T. Cheung bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 17,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 3,367 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Hilltop Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle during the first quarter worth approximately $100,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle during the first quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle during the first quarter worth approximately $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Barrington Research began coverage on shares of Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company.

Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Singapore.

