Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle Corp. (NYSE:ASPL) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle Corp. (NYSE:ASPL) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, a drop of 99.7% from the June 15th total of 2,980,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 390,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Separately, Barrington Research assumed coverage on shares of Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NYSE:ASPL traded down $1.12 on Thursday, reaching $10.43. 2,152,496 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 342,494. Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle has a twelve month low of $9.63 and a twelve month high of $11.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.00.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle during the first quarter worth approximately $1,474,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle in the first quarter worth $21,630,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle in the first quarter valued at about $127,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle during the first quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.00% of the company’s stock.

About Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle

Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Singapore.

