Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $5.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.11% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Aspira Women’s Health Inc. engaged in the discovery, development and commercialization of testing options and bio-analytical solutions for women’s health. Aspira Women’s Health Inc., formerly known as Vermillion Inc., is based in AUSTIN, Texas. “

Get Aspira Women's Health alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Aspira Women’s Health in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Aspira Women’s Health in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Aspira Women’s Health in a report on Friday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.88.

Shares of AWH stock opened at $4.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $539.58 million, a P/E ratio of -6.79 and a beta of 3.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.46. The company has a quick ratio of 9.97, a current ratio of 9.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Aspira Women’s Health has a twelve month low of $2.47 and a twelve month high of $10.54.

Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 million. Aspira Women’s Health had a negative net margin of 408.34% and a negative return on equity of 95.96%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Aspira Women’s Health will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AWH. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,221,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,325,000 after purchasing an additional 242,668 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 71,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Aspira Women’s Health during the fourth quarter worth about $118,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 231,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,555,000 after acquiring an additional 47,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 168,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 28,007 shares during the last quarter. 27.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aspira Women’s Health Company Profile

Aspira Women's Health Inc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic and bio-analytical solutions that help physicians to diagnose, treat, and enhance gynecologic health outcomes for women in the United States. It provides OVA1, Overa, and Ova1PLUS to detect the risk of ovarian malignancy.

Featured Article: Put Option Volume

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aspira Women’s Health (AWH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aspira Women's Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspira Women's Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.