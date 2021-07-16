Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU) Receives $14.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.50.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Aspen Group in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aspen Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Aspen Group from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Northland Securities began coverage on Aspen Group in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Lake Street Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Aspen Group in a research report on Thursday, June 17th.

Shares of ASPU opened at $5.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.02. Aspen Group has a twelve month low of $4.70 and a twelve month high of $13.16. The stock has a market cap of $147.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.79, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.64.

Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. Aspen Group had a negative return on equity of 16.60% and a negative net margin of 15.40%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Aspen Group will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael Mathews acquired 10,000 shares of Aspen Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.77 per share, for a total transaction of $57,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 892,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,152,298.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Aspen Group during the first quarter worth approximately $3,120,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aspen Group by 62.9% during the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,019,235 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,115,000 after purchasing an additional 393,525 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Aspen Group by 322.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 407,627 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,446,000 after purchasing an additional 311,111 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Aspen Group in the first quarter valued at $985,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Aspen Group by 36.7% during the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 482,411 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,894,000 after buying an additional 129,481 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.52% of the company’s stock.

About Aspen Group

Aspen Group, Inc, an education technology company, provides online higher education services in the United States. The company offers certificate programs; and associate, bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degree programs in a range of areas, including nursing and health sciences, business and technology, arts and sciences, education, and professional and extended studies.

