Aspen Aerogels Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:ASPN)

Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors purchased 2,511 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 3,886% compared to the typical volume of 63 put options.

Several brokerages recently commented on ASPN. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research note on Thursday. HC Wainwright raised Aspen Aerogels from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aspen Aerogels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Aspen Aerogels from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,779,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Aspen Aerogels by 357.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 247,805 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,040,000 after buying an additional 193,637 shares during the last quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC bought a new stake in Aspen Aerogels in the first quarter valued at approximately $11,328,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 76.1% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 23,442 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 10,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 0.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 596,767 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,458 shares during the period. 83.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ASPN traded down $0.92 on Friday, hitting $33.32. 6,821 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 337,211. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.03. Aspen Aerogels has a 52 week low of $5.96 and a 52 week high of $37.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $944.62 million, a P/E ratio of -37.63 and a beta of 1.46.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.02). Aspen Aerogels had a negative net margin of 24.90% and a negative return on equity of 38.01%. The company had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.45 million. Research analysts anticipate that Aspen Aerogels will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Aspen Aerogels Company Profile

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. The company offers PyroThin thermal barriers for use in lithium-ion batteries in electric vehicles and energy grid industries; Pyrogel XTE that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market; Pyrogel XTF to provide protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; and Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production.

