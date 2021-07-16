Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) Expected to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of ($0.27) Per Share

Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Aspen Aerogels in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 15th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst T. Curran forecasts that the construction company will post earnings of ($0.27) per share for the quarter. Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Aspen Aerogels’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.24) EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.14) EPS.

Get Aspen Aerogels alerts:

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ASPN. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. HC Wainwright raised shares of Aspen Aerogels from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 1st. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.00.

Aspen Aerogels stock opened at $34.24 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $970.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.63 and a beta of 1.46. Aspen Aerogels has a 1-year low of $5.96 and a 1-year high of $37.30.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.45 million. Aspen Aerogels had a negative net margin of 24.90% and a negative return on equity of 38.01%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 135.0% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,115 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 294.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,879 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 2,896 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aspen Aerogels in the 1st quarter worth $100,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 82.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,320 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 3,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Aspen Aerogels during the 1st quarter valued at $248,000. 83.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aspen Aerogels Company Profile

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. The company offers PyroThin thermal barriers for use in lithium-ion batteries in electric vehicles and energy grid industries; Pyrogel XTE that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market; Pyrogel XTF to provide protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; and Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production.

Featured Article: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Aerogels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Aerogels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.