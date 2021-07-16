ASOS (LON:ASC) Receives Under Review Rating from Shore Capital

ASOS (LON:ASC)‘s stock had its “under review” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 7,500 ($97.99) price target on ASOS in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 5,000 ($65.33) price target on shares of ASOS in a research report on Friday, June 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,100 ($79.70) price target on ASOS in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 6,500 ($84.92) price target on ASOS and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 7,250 ($94.72) price objective on ASOS and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 6,043.50 ($78.96).

ASC opened at GBX 3,871.39 ($50.58) on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 4,915.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.67. The stock has a market cap of £3.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.10. ASOS has a 1 year low of GBX 3,192 ($41.70) and a 1 year high of GBX 5,994.95 ($78.32).

In other ASOS news, insider Nick Beighton sold 29,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,100 ($66.63), for a total transaction of £1,507,458 ($1,969,503.53).

About ASOS

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and Russia. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells approximately 85,000 products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, and Collusion brands, a well as other global and local third-party brands products primarily through its website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms.

