ASOS (LON:ASC) PT Set at GBX 5,000 by Barclays

ASOS (LON:ASC) has been given a GBX 5,000 ($65.33) target price by stock analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 29.74% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on ASC. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 5,000 ($65.33) target price on shares of ASOS in a report on Friday, June 4th. UBS Group set a GBX 5,250 ($68.59) price target on ASOS in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on ASOS from GBX 6,800 ($88.84) to GBX 7,000 ($91.46) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASOS in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 6,800 ($88.84) target price on shares of ASOS in a research report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 6,043.50 ($78.96).

Shares of LON ASC opened at GBX 3,854 ($50.35) on Friday. ASOS has a 52-week low of GBX 3,192 ($41.70) and a 52-week high of GBX 5,994.95 ($78.32). The firm has a market cap of £3.85 billion and a PE ratio of 22.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 4,915.69.

In other news, insider Nick Beighton sold 29,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,100 ($66.63), for a total value of £1,507,458 ($1,969,503.53).

ASOS Company Profile

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and Russia. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells approximately 85,000 products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, and Collusion brands, a well as other global and local third-party brands products primarily through its website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms.

