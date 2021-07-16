Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASTI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASTI) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 151,300 shares, a growth of 419.9% from the June 15th total of 29,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 172,757,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
ASTI opened at $0.02 on Friday. Ascent Solar Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.02.
Ascent Solar Technologies Company Profile
