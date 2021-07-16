Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASTI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASTI) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 151,300 shares, a growth of 419.9% from the June 15th total of 29,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 172,757,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

ASTI opened at $0.02 on Friday. Ascent Solar Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.02.

Ascent Solar Technologies Company Profile

Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells photovoltaic (PV) integrated consumer electronics and portable power applications for commercial and military users. It offers outdoor solar chargers, including XD-12 and XD-48 for the individual soldier and platoon power needs; high-voltage SuperLight thin-film CIGS PV blankets; and solar modules.

