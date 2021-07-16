Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) Stock Price Down 5.6%

Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) fell 5.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $75.79 and last traded at $75.80. 4,310 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 524,733 shares. The stock had previously closed at $80.32.

Several research firms have commented on ARVN. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $123.00 target price for the company. Northern Trust Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Arvinas in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Arvinas in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $101.00 price objective for the company. Truist began coverage on shares of Arvinas in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arvinas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.00.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $73.55.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.01). Arvinas had a negative net margin of 656.61% and a negative return on equity of 33.38%. The business had revenue of $5.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 million. Equities analysts predict that Arvinas, Inc. will post -3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Ronald Peck sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.69, for a total value of $1,533,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,745,004.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John G. Houston sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.15, for a total transaction of $56,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 828,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,391,691.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Arvinas by 253.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Arvinas in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Arvinas in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Arvinas by 178.3% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in Arvinas by 69.9% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

Arvinas Company Profile

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

