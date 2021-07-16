Artur Bergman Sells 14,423 Shares of Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) Stock

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) insider Artur Bergman sold 14,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.67, for a total value of $788,505.41. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,005,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,340,748.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Artur Bergman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 1st, Artur Bergman sold 14,423 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.80, for a total value of $674,996.40.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Artur Bergman sold 14,423 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.92, for a total value of $820,957.16.

On Monday, June 21st, Artur Bergman sold 14,423 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.07, for a total value of $808,697.61.

On Monday, June 7th, Artur Bergman sold 14,423 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.94, for a total value of $720,284.62.

On Monday, May 24th, Artur Bergman sold 19,770 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total value of $903,291.30.

On Friday, May 21st, Artur Bergman sold 9,076 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.15, for a total value of $409,781.40.

On Tuesday, May 18th, Artur Bergman sold 16,853 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.13, for a total value of $726,869.89.

On Tuesday, May 11th, Artur Bergman sold 14,423 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total value of $664,900.30.

On Monday, May 3rd, Artur Bergman sold 14,423 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total value of $894,658.69.

On Monday, April 26th, Artur Bergman sold 14,423 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.47, for a total value of $1,016,388.81.

FSLY opened at $49.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 11.88 and a quick ratio of 11.88. Fastly, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.47 and a 12 month high of $136.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.20.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $84.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.15 million. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 14.53% and a negative net margin of 43.04%. Research analysts expect that Fastly, Inc. will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Fastly by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,071,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,424,000 after acquiring an additional 278,846 shares in the last quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP increased its position in Fastly by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP now owns 11,349,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,619,000 after buying an additional 2,044,190 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Fastly by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,831,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,805,000 after buying an additional 82,139 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Fastly by 134.4% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,686,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,474,000 after buying an additional 967,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Fastly by 129.9% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,686,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,474,000 after buying an additional 952,995 shares in the last quarter. 68.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer lowered Fastly from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Fastly from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Fastly from $105.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Fastly in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Fastly from $80.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.69.

About Fastly

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

