Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) Receives $49.67 Average PT from Analysts

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $51.00.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, dropped their price objective on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 17th.

Artisan Partners Asset Management stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.81. The company had a trading volume of 5,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 484,209. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a 1 year low of $33.36 and a 1 year high of $57.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.62.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.02. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 25.83% and a return on equity of 178.08%. The company had revenue of $290.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.11 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Artisan Partners Asset Management will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.07%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 105.71%.

In other news, Director Tench Coxe bought 98,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $51.06 per share, for a total transaction of $5,003,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 19.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 250.0% in the 1st quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 1,050 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

About Artisan Partners Asset Management

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

