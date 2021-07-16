Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Sells 303,890 Shares of Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership reduced its position in shares of Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL) by 37.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 499,278 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock after selling 303,890 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.97% of Fossil Group worth $6,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. QS Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fossil Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $504,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fossil Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $801,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fossil Group by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 64,736 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $803,000 after acquiring an additional 6,422 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Fossil Group by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 473,293 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $5,869,000 after acquiring an additional 19,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fossil Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $254,000. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Darren E. Hart sold 33,899 shares of Fossil Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.68, for a total transaction of $531,536.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory A. Mckelvey sold 30,000 shares of Fossil Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.86, for a total transaction of $445,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 103,899 shares of company stock worth $1,476,836. Company insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Fossil Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

FOSL opened at $12.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Fossil Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.19 and a 12-month high of $28.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.42.

Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The accessories brand company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $363.00 million for the quarter. Fossil Group had a negative net margin of 2.19% and a negative return on equity of 2.51%.

Fossil Group Profile

Fossil Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes consumer fashion accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's products include traditional watches, smartwatches, jewelry, handbags, small leather goods, belts, and sunglasses.

