Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Reduces Holdings in Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership decreased its holdings in Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) by 0.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,011,049 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,973 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Arlo Technologies were worth $6,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arlo Technologies by 576.1% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 234,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,830,000 after buying an additional 200,200 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arlo Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $566,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Arlo Technologies by 79.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 47,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 20,864 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arlo Technologies by 148.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 14,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Arlo Technologies by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 254,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,982,000 after buying an additional 20,652 shares during the last quarter. 68.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arlo Technologies stock opened at $6.39 on Friday. Arlo Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.76 and a 1 year high of $10.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.63.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $82.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.28 million. Arlo Technologies had a negative net margin of 19.41% and a negative return on equity of 51.54%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Arlo Technologies, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arlo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Arlo Technologies from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

In related news, CFO Gordon Mattingly sold 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.99, for a total value of $137,770.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 652,182 shares in the company, valued at $3,906,570.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Arlo Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides smart connected devices to monitor the environments in real-time with a Wi-Fi or a cellular connection in the Americas, Europe, the Middle-East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It offers Arlo Q and Arlo Q Plus, an indoor wired solution that allow users to monitor their surroundings; Arlo Go, a LTE-enabled wire-free camera that provides untethered mobile security; Arlo Baby, a baby monitor with air quality and temperature sensors, motion and audio detection, and advanced night vision; Arlo Chime, a product that plugs into standard wall outlet and pairs with the Arlo Audio Doorbell to play various ringtones or act as a siren; and Arlo Ultra, an integrated spotlight and crystal-clear two-way audio with advanced noise cancellations camera.

