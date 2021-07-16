Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Invests $6.64 Million in VG Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:VGAC)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in VG Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:VGAC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 653,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,644,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in VG Acquisition by 52.7% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 26,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 9,218 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in VG Acquisition by 70.6% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 23,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 9,710 shares during the last quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC grew its position in VG Acquisition by 102.4% during the 1st quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 19,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 9,830 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VG Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VG Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $146,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

VG Acquisition stock opened at $10.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.61. VG Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.65 and a twelve month high of $18.16.

VG Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

