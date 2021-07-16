Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Cuts Stock Position in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership decreased its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) by 76.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 184,329 shares of the company’s stock after selling 592,390 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in United Natural Foods were worth $6,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UNFI. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 119.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 200,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,656,000 after buying an additional 109,348 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 170.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 8,700 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 318.7% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 130,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,087,000 after buying an additional 99,484 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 77,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 709,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,330,000 after buying an additional 87,980 shares in the last quarter. 84.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on UNFI shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Natural Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Northcoast Research raised shares of United Natural Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.33.

In other United Natural Foods news, CEO Steven Spinner sold 109,643 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.63, for a total value of $4,235,509.09. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,875 shares in the company, valued at $6,523,641.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Peter Roy sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.60, for a total transaction of $292,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 229,514 shares of company stock worth $8,756,635 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UNFI opened at $33.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.61. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.23 and a 12 month high of $42.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 1.30.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 billion. United Natural Foods had a net margin of 0.59% and a return on equity of 18.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

