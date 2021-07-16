Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) PT Set at €7.00 by Nord/LB

Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) has been assigned a €7.00 ($8.24) price target by analysts at Nord/LB in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Nord/LB’s target price suggests a potential upside of 8.80% from the company’s previous close.

AT1 has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €7.30 ($8.59) price target on Aroundtown and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Warburg Research set a €7.90 ($9.29) target price on Aroundtown and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. UBS Group set a €5.20 ($6.12) price objective on shares of Aroundtown and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Baader Bank set a €7.25 ($8.53) target price on shares of Aroundtown and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €6.30 ($7.41) target price on shares of Aroundtown and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Aroundtown presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €6.97 ($8.20).

ETR:AT1 traded down €0.03 ($0.04) on Friday, reaching €6.43 ($7.57). 2,486,365 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,550,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.97, a current ratio of 5.78 and a quick ratio of 4.20. Aroundtown has a 1-year low of €3.86 ($4.54) and a 1-year high of €7.16 ($8.42). The firm has a 50 day moving average of €6.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52.

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Belgium, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties. The company was formerly known as Aroundtown Property Holdings PLC and changed its name to Aroundtown SA in September 2017.

