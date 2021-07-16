ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR) Expected to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR) – B. Riley issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in a report issued on Wednesday, July 14th. B. Riley analyst M. Howlett expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.27 for the quarter. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $11.50 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for ARMOUR Residential REIT’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.21 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on ARR. Jonestrading upped their price target on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

ARR opened at $10.92 on Friday. ARMOUR Residential REIT has a twelve month low of $8.90 and a twelve month high of $12.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.75. The firm has a market cap of $777.94 million, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.01.

ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.08). ARMOUR Residential REIT had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 213.37%.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.99%. ARMOUR Residential REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.02%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 37,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 422,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,561,000 after buying an additional 2,021 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 448,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,475,000 after buying an additional 3,457 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 33,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 3,598 shares during the period. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. 51.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ARMOUR Residential REIT

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage backed securities (MBS) in the United States. The company's securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable rate home loans, as well as unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries; and money market instruments.

