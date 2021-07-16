Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH) Short Interest Update

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a drop of 99.8% from the June 15th total of 545,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 247,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

AHH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson upgraded Armada Hoffler Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Armada Hoffler Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 3.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,509,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $144,337,000 after buying an additional 423,244 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 40.9% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,324,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,613,000 after buying an additional 384,454 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 9.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,177,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,763,000 after buying an additional 98,289 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Armada Hoffler Properties by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,053,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,823,000 after purchasing an additional 107,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Armada Hoffler Properties by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 825,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,266,000 after purchasing an additional 36,954 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.68% of the company’s stock.

AHH stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $13.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 169,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,289. The company has a quick ratio of 14.54, a current ratio of 14.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.40. Armada Hoffler Properties has a 1 year low of $8.20 and a 1 year high of $14.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 0.84.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $45.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.99 million. Armada Hoffler Properties had a net margin of 9.04% and a return on equity of 5.80%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Armada Hoffler Properties will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.74%. This is a positive change from Armada Hoffler Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Armada Hoffler Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.18%.

Armada Hoffler Properties Company Profile

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality, institutional-grade office, retail, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

