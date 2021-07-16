Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) Given a $126.72 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a $126.72 target price on Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an underperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arkema from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $147.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Arkema in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Arkema in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Redburn Partners raised shares of Arkema from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Arkema in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $134.36.

Arkema stock opened at $127.69 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.49. Arkema has a fifty-two week low of $95.95 and a fifty-two week high of $134.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $129.12.

Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter. Arkema had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 8.47%. Analysts forecast that Arkema will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a $2.528 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. This represents a yield of 2.02%. This is a boost from Arkema’s previous annual dividend of $2.35. Arkema’s payout ratio is presently 43.91%.

About Arkema

Arkema SA manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and advanced materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Adhesive Solutions, Advanced Materials, and Coating Solutions. Its products include acrylics, coating resins, electroactive polymers, fluorochemicals, fluoropolymers, functional polyolefins, hydrazine hydrate, hydrogen peroxide, molecular sieves, organic peroxide, oxygenated solvents, polyetherketoneketone, plastic additives, polymethyl methacrylate resins and sheets, rheology additives, solutions for glass coating, specialty adhesives, specialty polyamides, surfactants and additives, technical fluids, and thiochemicals.

