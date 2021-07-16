Aristeia Capital LLC Takes Position in Marquee Raine Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MRAC)

Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marquee Raine Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MRAC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 94,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $930,000. Aristeia Capital LLC owned about 0.86% of Marquee Raine Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Marquee Raine Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in shares of Marquee Raine Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Marquee Raine Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marquee Raine Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Marquee Raine Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $198,000.

Get Marquee Raine Acquisition alerts:

NASDAQ MRAC opened at $9.90 on Friday. Marquee Raine Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.71 and a 1-year high of $13.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.88.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group assumed coverage on Marquee Raine Acquisition in a report on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital began coverage on Marquee Raine Acquisition in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company.

Marquee Raine Acquisition Profile

Marquee Raine Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Story: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Marquee Raine Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marquee Raine Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.