Aristeia Capital LLC Reduces Position in Cerberus Telecom Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CTAC)

Aristeia Capital LLC lessened its position in shares of Cerberus Telecom Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CTAC) by 75.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 170,381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 537,904 shares during the quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC’s holdings in Cerberus Telecom Acquisition were worth $1,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cerberus Telecom Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. BCK Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cerberus Telecom Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $559,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cerberus Telecom Acquisition by 273.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 983,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,751,000 after buying an additional 720,128 shares during the period. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Cerberus Telecom Acquisition during the first quarter worth $5,940,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Cerberus Telecom Acquisition during the first quarter worth $9,940,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CTAC opened at $9.95 on Friday. Cerberus Telecom Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.72 and a fifty-two week high of $11.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.92.

Cerberus Telecom Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in information and communications technology industry in the United States and other developed countries.

