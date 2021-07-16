Aristeia Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)

Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 33,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,789,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CDAY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Ceridian HCM by 67.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,663,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,300,000 after buying an additional 2,279,091 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Ceridian HCM by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,897,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,086,877,000 after buying an additional 755,234 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Ceridian HCM by 157.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,113,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,801,000 after buying an additional 681,163 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Ceridian HCM by 5,063.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 490,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,251,000 after buying an additional 480,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Ceridian HCM by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,531,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,425,000 after buying an additional 471,651 shares in the last quarter.

In other Ceridian HCM news, COO Leagh Erin Turner sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.61, for a total transaction of $342,440.00. Also, EVP Christopher R. Armstrong sold 1,802 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.78, for a total transaction of $152,773.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 87,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,383,744.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,459 shares of company stock worth $911,951. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDAY opened at $95.40 on Friday. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.67 and a 52 week high of $111.93. The firm has a market cap of $14.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -433.64 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $91.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.06). Ceridian HCM had a negative net margin of 3.72% and a positive return on equity of 0.02%. The company had revenue of $234.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.63 million. Analysts anticipate that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CDAY. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays lowered shares of Ceridian HCM from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ceridian HCM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.21.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

