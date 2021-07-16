Aristeia Capital LLC Invests $3.71 Million in Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:GHACU)

Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:GHACU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 375,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,713,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bulldog Investors LLP bought a new stake in shares of Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $1,538,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $986,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $990,000. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP bought a new stake in shares of Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $297,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $396,000.

GHACU stock opened at $10.02 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.00. Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.80 and a 1-year high of $10.65.

Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the gaming and hospitality sectors. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

