Aristeia Capital LLC Invests $2.29 Million in Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA)

Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 59,500 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,288,000. Aristeia Capital LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Vocera Communications as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vocera Communications by 11.8% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 497,777 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $19,145,000 after purchasing an additional 52,345 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Vocera Communications by 63.5% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 13,097 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 5,088 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Vocera Communications by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 185,070 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,753 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Vocera Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $2,177,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Vocera Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $1,607,000.

In other Vocera Communications news, CFO Justin Spencer sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.47, for a total value of $200,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 150,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,025,989.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brent D. Lang sold 23,361 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.41, for a total transaction of $780,491.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 83,207 shares of company stock valued at $3,078,106. Corporate insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VCRA opened at $39.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,005.25 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 4.70 and a current ratio of 4.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.69. Vocera Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $22.21 and a one year high of $55.60.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $48.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.62 million. Vocera Communications had a negative net margin of 3.30% and a positive return on equity of 0.85%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vocera Communications, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on VCRA. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vocera Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Vocera Communications in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Vocera Communications in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Vocera Communications in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Vocera Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.20.

Vocera Communications

Vocera Communications, Inc provides secure, integrated, and intelligent communication and workflow solutions that empowers mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, retail, energy, education, and other mission-critical mobile work environments in the United States and internationally. The company's communication solution integrates with other clinical systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, and patient monitoring, as well as to provide critical data, alerts, alarms, and clinical context that enable workflow.

