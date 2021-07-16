Aristeia Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 472,358 Sports Ventures Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:AKICU)

Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sports Ventures Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:AKICU) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 472,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,667,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Sports Ventures Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $72,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sports Ventures Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $119,000. Anqa Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sports Ventures Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $148,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Sports Ventures Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $235,000. Finally, BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Sports Ventures Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $247,000.

AKICU opened at $9.95 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.99. Sports Ventures Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.75 and a fifty-two week high of $10.99.

Sports Ventures Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Bal Harbour, Florida.

