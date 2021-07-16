Arion (ARION) Price Hits $0.0022 on Exchanges

Arion (CURRENCY:ARION) traded down 2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 16th. One Arion coin can currently be bought for $0.0022 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. Arion has a total market capitalization of $31,241.99 and $2.00 worth of Arion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Arion has traded down 16.5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Arion alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003200 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001894 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.29 or 0.00039333 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.14 or 0.00109203 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46.37 or 0.00148344 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,334.24 or 1.00243143 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002851 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003195 BTC.

Arion Coin Profile

Arion’s total supply is 14,272,159 coins. Arion’s official website is arioncoin.com . Arion’s official Twitter account is @ARION_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here

Arion Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Arion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.