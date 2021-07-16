Ariel Hurley Sells 3,055 Shares of Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) Stock

Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) insider Ariel Hurley sold 3,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $290,225.00.
NASDAQ BPMC opened at $81.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.44 and a beta of 0.69. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a 12 month low of $66.20 and a 12 month high of $125.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $88.45.
Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.72) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.80) by $0.08. Blueprint Medicines had a net margin of 40.18% and a return on equity of 27.25%. The firm had revenue of $21.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.71 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -6.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush cut their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $136.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $105.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $127.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.07.
Blueprint Medicines Company Profile
Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for people with cancer and hematologic disorders, and multiple programs for genomically defined cancers, systemic mastocytosis, and cancer immunotherapy in the United States and Europe. The company is developing avapritinib for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of non-advanced SM and other mast cell disorders; and fisogatinib, an orally available and potent inhibitor, which is in Phase 1b/2 trials for the treatment of advanced hepatocellular carcinoma.
