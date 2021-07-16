Ariel Hurley Sells 3,055 Shares of Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) Stock

Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) insider Ariel Hurley sold 3,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $290,225.00.

NASDAQ BPMC opened at $81.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.44 and a beta of 0.69. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a 12 month low of $66.20 and a 12 month high of $125.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $88.45.

Get Blueprint Medicines alerts:

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.72) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.80) by $0.08. Blueprint Medicines had a net margin of 40.18% and a return on equity of 27.25%. The firm had revenue of $21.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.71 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -6.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 180.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 71,646 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,966,000 after acquiring an additional 46,079 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 96.4% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 137,882 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,406,000 after buying an additional 67,680 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in Blueprint Medicines by 13.5% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 403,402 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,223,000 after buying an additional 48,011 shares in the last quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP grew its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 9.9% during the first quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 247,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $24,035,000 after buying an additional 22,200 shares during the period. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 97.6% during the first quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 7,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 3,719 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush cut their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $136.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $105.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $127.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.07.

Blueprint Medicines Company Profile

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for people with cancer and hematologic disorders, and multiple programs for genomically defined cancers, systemic mastocytosis, and cancer immunotherapy in the United States and Europe. The company is developing avapritinib for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of non-advanced SM and other mast cell disorders; and fisogatinib, an orally available and potent inhibitor, which is in Phase 1b/2 trials for the treatment of advanced hepatocellular carcinoma.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Blueprint Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blueprint Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.