Argus Lowers United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) to Hold

Argus lowered shares of United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

UAL has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of United Airlines from $54.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of United Airlines from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of United Airlines from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of United Airlines from $44.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, MKM Partners started coverage on shares of United Airlines in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a neutral rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $56.78.

United Airlines stock opened at $47.71 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.44 billion, a PE ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.01, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.13. United Airlines has a 1 year low of $30.32 and a 1 year high of $63.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.69.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The transportation company reported ($7.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($7.08) by ($0.42). United Airlines had a negative net margin of 63.43% and a negative return on equity of 141.48%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.57) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 59.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that United Airlines will post -13.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UAL. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Airlines by 151.7% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 808 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Airlines by 250.0% during the first quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. 62.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also sells fuel; and offers catering, ground handling, and maintenance services for third parties.

