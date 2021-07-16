Ares Protocol Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.78 Million (ARES)

Ares Protocol (CURRENCY:ARES) traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 15th. Ares Protocol has a total market capitalization of $3.78 million and approximately $750,148.00 worth of Ares Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ares Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0542 or 0.00000170 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Ares Protocol has traded 9.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ares Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003132 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001913 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.21 or 0.00041349 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.32 or 0.00110582 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47.74 or 0.00149492 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $31,915.70 or 0.99934950 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002915 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003115 BTC.

Ares Protocol Coin Profile

Ares Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 69,672,936 coins. Ares Protocol’s official Twitter account is @AresProtocols

Buying and Selling Ares Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ares Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ares Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ares Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ares Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ares Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.