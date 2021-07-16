Ares Management Llc Sells 226,261 Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Stock

Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) major shareholder Ares Management Llc sold 226,261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.57, for a total value of $6,690,537.77. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

NASDAQ:ZBRA traded down $4.85 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $517.77. The stock had a trading volume of 8,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,350. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.71 billion, a PE ratio of 43.75 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $507.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $246.83 and a 12-month high of $549.98.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $4.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 35.90% and a net margin of 13.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 15.9 earnings per share for the current year.

ZBRA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and set a $410.00 price target (up from $380.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Zebra Technologies from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Northcoast Research raised Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $443.43.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZBRA. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID grew its stake in Zebra Technologies by 0.7% during the first quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 66,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,287,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $2,137,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1.3% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 296,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $144,172,000 after buying an additional 3,702 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Zebra Technologies by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 254,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $97,734,000 after buying an additional 27,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nkcfo LLC bought a new position in Zebra Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $243,000. 83.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; RFID printers and encoders; accessories and options for its printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution, as well as self-laminating wristbands for use in laser printers.

Further Reading: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.