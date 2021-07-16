Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) Shares Gap Down on Insider Selling

Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $7.73, but opened at $7.50. Ardelyx shares last traded at $7.50, with a volume of 3,497 shares traded.

Specifically, insider Jeffrey W. Jacobs sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.29, for a total value of $54,675.00. In the last three months, insiders have sold 13,708 shares of company stock valued at $99,088. Insiders own 5.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Ardelyx alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ARDX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ardelyx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Wedbush started coverage on Ardelyx in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 4.91 and a quick ratio of 4.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $739.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.57 and a beta of 1.95.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 million. Ardelyx had a negative return on equity of 78.63% and a negative net margin of 812.17%. On average, equities analysts expect that Ardelyx, Inc. will post -1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. grew its holdings in Ardelyx by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 1,636,730 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,835,000 after buying an additional 59,426 shares during the last quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ardelyx in the first quarter worth $1,141,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Ardelyx by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 45,404 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 3,610 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Ardelyx by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,982,776 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,606,000 after purchasing an additional 60,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Ardelyx by 911.1% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 166,592 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 150,116 shares during the last quarter. 85.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX)

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells medicines for the treatment of kidney and cardiorenal diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia in end-stage renal disease patients on dialysis.

Read More: Overweight

Receive News & Ratings for Ardelyx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardelyx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.