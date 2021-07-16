Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) Insider Jeffrey W. Jacobs Sells 7,500 Shares of Stock

Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) insider Jeffrey W. Jacobs sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.29, for a total value of $54,675.00.

NASDAQ:ARDX traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $7.50. 4,080 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,684,796. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 4.91 and a current ratio of 4.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $740.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.57 and a beta of 1.95. Ardelyx, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.96 and a 12 month high of $9.23.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 million. Ardelyx had a negative net margin of 812.17% and a negative return on equity of 78.63%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ardelyx, Inc. will post -1.44 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Ardelyx by 66.9% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Ardelyx during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Ardelyx by 491.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,997 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 8,306 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ardelyx in the first quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ardelyx in the first quarter worth about $73,000. 85.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Ardelyx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Wedbush assumed coverage on Ardelyx in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.

About Ardelyx

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells medicines for the treatment of kidney and cardiorenal diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia in end-stage renal disease patients on dialysis.

