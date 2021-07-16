ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) PT Set at €40.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) received a €40.00 ($47.06) target price from equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on MT. Kepler Capital Markets set a €32.00 ($37.65) target price on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Nord/LB set a €31.00 ($36.47) target price on ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. UBS Group set a €30.00 ($35.29) price target on ArcelorMittal and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €34.20 ($40.24) target price on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €35.47 ($41.73).

ArcelorMittal has a 12-month low of €17.72 ($20.85) and a 12-month high of €30.76 ($36.19).

About ArcelorMittal

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

