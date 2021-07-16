ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) PT Set at €40.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) received a €40.00 ($47.06) target price from equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on MT. Kepler Capital Markets set a €32.00 ($37.65) target price on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Nord/LB set a €31.00 ($36.47) target price on ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. UBS Group set a €30.00 ($35.29) price target on ArcelorMittal and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €34.20 ($40.24) target price on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €35.47 ($41.73).

Get ArcelorMittal alerts:

ArcelorMittal has a 12-month low of €17.72 ($20.85) and a 12-month high of €30.76 ($36.19).

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

Read More: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for ArcelorMittal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcelorMittal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.