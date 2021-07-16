ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) Price Target Cut to $95.00

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Citigroup from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 56.07% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on ArcBest in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen raised their price target on ArcBest from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on ArcBest from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Vertical Research raised ArcBest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded ArcBest from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

ArcBest stock opened at $60.87 on Wednesday. ArcBest has a twelve month low of $28.52 and a twelve month high of $93.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $68.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 17.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.81.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $829.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $801.09 million. ArcBest had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 3.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that ArcBest will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Daniel E. Loe sold 8,696 shares of ArcBest stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.92, for a total value of $703,680.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 37,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,035,713.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Judy R. Mcreynolds sold 25,000 shares of ArcBest stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total value of $2,087,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 103,536 shares of company stock valued at $8,571,704 in the last three months. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of ArcBest by 4.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,154,735 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $292,368,000 after purchasing an additional 183,386 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of ArcBest by 527.7% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 661,076 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,520,000 after purchasing an additional 555,764 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ArcBest in the fourth quarter valued at $632,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in ArcBest by 106.0% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 499,862 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,175,000 after acquiring an additional 257,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in ArcBest by 9.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 449,125 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,604,000 after acquiring an additional 37,484 shares during the last quarter. 87.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

