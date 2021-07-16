AQR Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 47.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 943,254 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 303,196 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.37% of Hologic worth $69,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hologic in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hologic by 136.7% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 355 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hologic in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Hologic in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hologic in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Sean S. Daugherty sold 4,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total value of $260,145.02. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,613 shares in the company, valued at $1,730,377.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HOLX opened at $68.37 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $64.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.13. Hologic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.81 and a 1 year high of $85.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.52 billion, a PE ratio of 8.17, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.17.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.03). Hologic had a return on equity of 71.87% and a net margin of 35.86%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. Hologic’s revenue was up 103.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HOLX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hologic from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Hologic from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Hologic from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Hologic from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Hologic from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.44.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

