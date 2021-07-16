AQR Capital Management LLC Has $71.61 Million Stock Holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 71.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 707,369 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 295,533 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lennar were worth $71,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LEN. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Lennar in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lennar during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lennar by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 301 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Lennar during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lennar by 513.3% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 460 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. 81.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.14, for a total transaction of $1,001,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 150,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,108,622.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE LEN opened at $96.86 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $97.79. Lennar Co. has a 12 month low of $67.37 and a 12 month high of $110.61. The company has a market cap of $30.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 11.02 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 15th. The construction company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.59. Lennar had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 13.83%. The firm had revenue of $6.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Lennar Co. will post 12.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Lennar’s payout ratio is 12.99%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LEN. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Lennar from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Lennar from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Lennar from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Lennar in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $112.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Lennar from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.89.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

