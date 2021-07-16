AQR Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 14.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,168,847 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 148,341 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cerner were worth $83,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in shares of Cerner by 2.2% in the first quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 6,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Cerner by 4.3% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Cerner by 4.6% in the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cerner by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 11,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Cerner by 1.5% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 12,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. 83.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 5,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.06, for a total value of $422,288.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $299,146.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David Brent Shafer sold 88,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total transaction of $6,775,346.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 88,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,775,346.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CERN opened at $79.50 on Friday. Cerner Co. has a fifty-two week low of $66.75 and a fifty-two week high of $84.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.68. The stock has a market cap of $23.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.09.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. Cerner had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 17.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Cerner Co. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 25th. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.92%.

Separately, SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Cerner from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.31.

Cerner

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

