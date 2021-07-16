AQR Capital Management LLC Acquires 370,860 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 118.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 683,660 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 370,860 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Dell Technologies worth $60,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DELL. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. 28.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DELL shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dell Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Dell Technologies from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on Dell Technologies from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Dell Technologies from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.29.

In related news, CMO Allison Dew sold 85,917 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.42, for a total transaction of $8,627,785.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 322,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.92, for a total value of $32,535,094.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,273,640 shares in the company, valued at $633,135,748.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 3,579,761 shares of company stock valued at $358,387,724 in the last quarter. 47.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE DELL opened at $93.64 on Friday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.94 and a fifty-two week high of $104.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.72. The stock has a market cap of $71.51 billion, a PE ratio of 18.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.00.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $24.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.35 billion. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 102.13% and a net margin of 4.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 7.97 EPS for the current year.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports Information technology solutions, products, and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

Featured Article: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.