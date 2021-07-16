Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT) Insider Riccardo Perfetti Sells 4,467 Shares of Stock

Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT) insider Riccardo Perfetti sold 4,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total transaction of $103,277.04.

Riccardo Perfetti also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 15th, Riccardo Perfetti sold 460 shares of Applied Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.54, for a total transaction of $8,988.40.

On Tuesday, July 13th, Riccardo Perfetti sold 460 shares of Applied Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total transaction of $9,775.00.

On Monday, June 7th, Riccardo Perfetti sold 460 shares of Applied Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.97, for a total transaction of $9,646.20.

On Friday, June 4th, Riccardo Perfetti sold 460 shares of Applied Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.65, for a total transaction of $9,039.00.

On Tuesday, May 25th, Riccardo Perfetti sold 460 shares of Applied Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.97, for a total transaction of $8,266.20.

On Tuesday, May 11th, Riccardo Perfetti sold 200 shares of Applied Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total transaction of $3,454.00.

On Wednesday, April 28th, Riccardo Perfetti sold 1,640 shares of Applied Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total transaction of $30,241.60.

On Friday, April 30th, Riccardo Perfetti sold 2,560 shares of Applied Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.39, for a total transaction of $47,078.40.

Shares of NASDAQ APLT traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.46. 60,893 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,540. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.17. Applied Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.58 and a twelve month high of $33.34.

Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.01. Research analysts expect that Applied Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Knoll Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 20.4% during the first quarter. Knoll Capital Management LLC now owns 1,025,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,227,000 after purchasing an additional 173,913 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 87.2% during the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 237,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,460,000 after purchasing an additional 110,800 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 86.4% during the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 298,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,595,000 after purchasing an additional 138,300 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 21.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 27.4% during the first quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 2,257,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,337,000 after purchasing an additional 485,556 shares during the last quarter. 56.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Applied Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Applied Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Applied Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th.

Applied Therapeutics Company Profile

Applied Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to target cardiovascular disease, galactosemia, and diabetic complications. Its lead product candidate is AT-007 that has completed phase I/II for the treatment of galactosemia in healthy volunteers and adults, as well as is in pediatric clinical study for the treatment of galactosemia in kids; for treating sorbitol dehydrogenase deficiency; and for the treatment of phosphomannomutase enzyme-CDG.

